Man accused of shooting Clayton officer has a lengthy criminal history, records show

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A SWAT standoff that ended with a man shooting a Clayton County officer on Tuesday night is not the first time he has faced charges, Channel 2 Action News has learned.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne obtained copies of records showing Daniel Neal’s criminal history leading up to being critically injured in a shooting with police.

Neal was accused of shooting a man in the stomach when he was tracked to a home on Summerchase Drive.

Lt. Ricky Porter says negotiators tried to get Neal to surrender peacefully, but eventually SWAT officers moved into the house. Neal fired at police and they fired back.

Neal was shot several times and one of the bullets he fired went through a wall and hit Officer Kenyon Ford in the leg.

Officer Ford has been with the department for five years. He underwent a successful surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

A January 2024 warrant says Neal shot a gun into a home, striking a woman in the back of the neck. The shot exited through the front of her face.

Winne obtained a May 2024 court record from Fulton County that shows Neal was given a $70,000 bond on charges of aggravated assault, child cruelty and more. It’s unclear if that’s related to the earlier incident.

In July 2024, Neal was arrested after a traffic stop in Clayton County. He was charged with drug and gun possession charges. He was given a $21,000 bond a few weeks later.

Lt. Porter says there is still a lot to learn about what led up to Tuesday’s standoff, but he says that metro Atlanta law enforcement needs to communicate better with one another to help get repeat offenders off the streets.

“We have to find a better way to communicate among each other between the courts and the jails and the bonding agencies, so we can help keep these citizens from being revictimized or allowing new citizens to become victims of repeat offenders,” Porter said.

