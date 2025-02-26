Clayton County police officer rushed to hospital after being shot

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that a Clayton County police officer has been shot.

It happened late Tuesday night along Summer Chase Drive near Jonesboro.

Clayton County police said the officer was shot in the leg and was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

He is currently listed as stable, according to police.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

We are working to learn the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News This Morning for the latest on this developing story.





