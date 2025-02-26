Killing of Atlanta teens may have stemmed from earlier violence at Lil Baby music video shoot

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested multiple suspects accused in the murder of two 13-year-old boys.

Jakody Davis and Lamon Freeman were celebrating Freeman’s 14th birthday outside his home on Sparks Street last July when the shooting happened.

An 11-year-old boy, Davis’ young brother, was also shot and critically injured. He survived his injuries.

Multiple suspects were already in custody, but police arrested Tradon Crawford and Ali Caldwell on Tuesday. Both are facing several charges, including murder and gang charges.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News, police learned from one of the men involved Davis and Freeman were innocent bystanders who were killed in gang violence.

Two rival gangs were targeting one another as a result of an earlier shooting during a music video shoot for Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, the witness said.

Three men were shot while Jones’ music video was being filmed in northwest Atlanta in May 2024.

“All I can tell you is that these young kids they had absolutely no ties to gangs,” Det. Summer Brenton told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden after the shooting. “They were doing nothing wrong. They were hanging out with each other right outside their apartments.”

