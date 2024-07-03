2 young brothers went to a birthday party. Now, 1 is dead and 1 is critically injured

ATLANTA — The father of one of two young teens killed in a southwest Atlanta shooting says his sons were going to visit a friend to celebrate his birthday when the shooting happened.

Jakody Davis and Lamon Freeman, both 13, were shot to death early Tuesday morning at the West End Apartments. An 11-year-old boy was also critically injured.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke to Jakody’s father, Dontavious Davis, Sr., who said the 11-year-old who was injured is his son and Jakody’s younger brother, Dontavious “DJ” Davis. He said the gunshot broke every bone in DJ’s foot and he’s in the process of having multiple surgeries.

Davis said his sons went over to Freeman’s house to celebrate his 14th birthday. Freeman was killed 30 minutes later.

Jakody celebrated his 13th birthday on June 28.

“We are devastated to know that was his last birthday here on earth,” family members wrote on GoFundMe. “He was a kid who can light up any room, who can make a bad day turn into laughter. He loved playing football as a player of the Atlanta JR Falcon team. He loved his family, riding bikes, and dancing.”

Police have not said if they’ve identified any potential suspects.

A vigil is planned to honor Jakody and Lamon on Wednesday night.

You can donate to the GoFundMe for the Davis family HERE. You can donate to the Freeman family HERE.

