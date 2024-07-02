Atlanta police searching for shooter who killed 2 boys, injured another

Homicide detectives are working to find the person who shot and killed two teenagers and injured a 12-year-old boy.

The boy who survived was shot in the foot.

He is expected to recover and is being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Detectives hope he may be able to give them information that can help them identify a suspect or suspects.

The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday at West End Apartments in the Oakland City neighborhood of Atlanta at 1043 Sparks Street SW.

Atlanta police say two 13-year-old boys were killed and a 12-year-old boy was injured.

A family member told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that the three boys were hanging out on the steps of an apartment when someone walked up and started shooting.

“As Jakody was sitting here he was shot first. And as Lamon was walking out the house, he was shot,” the victim’s cousin Tiwana McCoy said.

The family of Lamon Freeman shared a photo of him with Channel 2 Action News.

Investigators said he died at the scene.

Freemon’s family told Seiden that the teen’s best friend, Jakody Davis, was also shot and killed.

“That’s pretty much all they did, was ride bikes around the neighborhood, go to the park, play basketball all the time,” the victim’s cousin, Desiree Barber said.

Homicide detectives have not yet released a motive.

They’re speaking with neighbors and looking for surveillance and doorbell camera videos.

“My cousin real smart, real funny. He didn’t do nothing to nobody in my eyes. I don’t think he deserved this,” Barber said.

The victim’s family believes the boys were targeted.

Channel 2 Action News has learned that Freeman was a student at Sylvan Hills Middle School.

His family members said today was his birthday.

A reward of up to $10,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the shooter.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting “CSA” and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

