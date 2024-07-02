Community raising money for family of GA firefighter found dead with ex-girlfriend in Tennessee

HINESVILLE, Ga. — The family of a Georgia firefighter found dead in Tennessee is now raising money for his funeral.

Chandler Kuhbander, 24, and Raegan Anderson, of Hinesville, vanished last week. Their bodies were found in Cocke County, Tennessee, with Anderson’s car on Sunday morning. Police did not release their causes of death or the circumstances leading up to their deaths.

According to WJCL, the firefighters were high school sweethearts but had since broken up.

Last month, Anderson confronted Kuhbander while he was on a date, leading to a confrontation in which Anderson keyed Kuhbander’s car, WJCL reported. She was charged with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Kuhbander’s mother told WJCL that her son told her Anderson continued to contact him after the fight and at one point, threatened suicide.

The GoFundMe set up for Kuhbander’s family reads:

“Chandler Kuhbander was sadly and unexpectedly taken from his family and the life he loved. Please support the family as they need time to grieve, figure out a new normal and heal.”

The GoFundMe has raised more than $5,000. You can contribute HERE.

