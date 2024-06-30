Bodies of 2 Georgia firefighters, car discovered in Tennessee

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The search for two Georgia firefighters out of Hinesville has come to an end.

On Sunday evening the Hinesville Police Department shared that the bodies of Raegan Anderson and Chandler Kuhbander, along with Anderson’s car, have been found in Cocke County, Tenn.

The two were last seen in Midway, Georgia last Tuesday.

MPIA believes they were headed straight for the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area.

Tennessee authorities are currently investigating the scene.

Details about the discovery of their bodies, vehicle and events leading to their deaths are not available at this time.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the case.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Anderson and Kuhbander families during this incredibly difficult time,” the Hinesville Police Department said.

