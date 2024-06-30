Police provide new photos of car, 2 firefighters who disappeared out of Georgia

GEORGIA — The search is still on for two Georgia firefighters out of Hinesville, but there are new details.

Last week, Missing People In America posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that two firefighters, Chandler Kuhbander and Raegan Anderson, were missing, along with their car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Hinesville Police Department posted a photo of the vehicle and new pictures of the firefighters.

The car they were in, which was a black, low-profile 2017 Ford Focus with Georgia license plates reading GEX655, and a firefighter logo on the plate, was found

The two were last seen in Midway Georgia last Tuesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

MPIA believes they are headed straight for the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area.

If you have any information, please contact the Hinesville Police Department.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:





©2024 Cox Media Group