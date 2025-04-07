The Masters weather: Grounds open for Monday’s practice round

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Masters will be open to patrons on Monday for the first practice round.

Augusta National Golf Club posted the weather update confirming that the gates opened at 8 a.m. The parking lots are also open.

“We will continue to monitor the approaching weather. The grounds will remain open this morning as the weather permits,” the club said in a statement.

