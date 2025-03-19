Masters 2025: See the full menu unveiled for Scottie Scheffler’s champions dinner

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Scottie Scheffler unveiled the menu for his Masters Club dinner and it has some familiar favorites for the champion.

Scheffler basically went with the same menu he had in 2023 with a few changes.

For the appetizers, cheeseburger sliders and firecracker shrimp are back on the menu. The new appetizer will be Papa Scheff’s meatball and ravioli bites, which were inspired by a cooking mishap earlier this year.

The first course will be Texas-style chili, which replaces the tortilla soup from Scheffler’s last Masters dinner.

Scheffler opted not to switch up the main course: wood fire cowboy ribeye or blackened redfish with family-style macaroni & cheese, jalapeno creamed corn, soy-glazed brussels sprouts and chipotle-lime roasted sweet potatoes.

For dessert, Scheffler went with a classic chocolate chip skillet cookie with vanilla bean ice cream.

The Masters Club dinner tradition started in 1952 when Ben Hogan, who won the Masters in 1951 and 1953, invited past champions to dine with him.

No one else is invited, except the Augusta National chairman.

