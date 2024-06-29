Mom, daughter convicted of neglecting, exploiting disabled adults, including to buy luxury handbag

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County mother and daughter have been convicted of neglecting and exploiting disabled adults who were supposed to be in their care.

Earlier this month, a jury convicted Valerie West, 58, of neglect of a disabled person, terroristic threats, four counts of depriving essential services to disabled persons, exploitation of a disabled person and identity fraud.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The jury also convicted her daughter, 36-year-old Erica West, of neglect of a disabled person, two counts of exploitation of a disabled person and identity fraud.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston’s office says most of their crimes occurred between March 2017 and February 2019.

Channel 2 Action News has been following the case since they were accused in 2019.

Investigators searched three homes owned by the West family in 2018 and found mattresses on the floor that were infested with bedbugs, empty kitchen cabinets with rodent droppings and trash scattered throughout the homes.

Residents said they rarely had hot water and investigators later learned that the power company would regularly turn off the electricity because the bills weren’t being paid.

Valerie and Erica West were the recipients of government checks for several of the disabled adults. They used the money to pay their own bills and personal expenses. Channel 2 Action News learned that some of those included a luxury handbag and beauty supplies.

Valerie West’s identity fraud charge stemmed from continuing to cash Social Security checks until 2019 for a man who died in 2014. She claimed she was using the money to buy him clothes and food.

The mother was sentenced to 30 years with five to serve in prison and 100 hours of community service. She will also have to pay restitution, but the amount has not yet been determined. The judge also ordered Valerie West to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Erica West was sentenced to 10 years with three to serve under house arrest and 100 hours of community service. She will pay restitution of $3,458.









TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3





[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group