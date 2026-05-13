Georgia teen charged for bringing gun to Six Flags

MABLETON, Ga. — A West Georgia teenager faces drug and illegal weapon charges after bringing a firearm to Six Flags.

According to a police report, Coda Mejorado, 17 of Carrollton, was at Six Flags Over Georgia in Mableton when he got into trouble with officers.

Mejorado was at Six Flags Over Georgia on May 2.

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While working an extra-departmental job at the park, an officer helped investigate reports that there was a minor with a gun.

Police said Mejorado tried to go into the park with a gun in his bag and was charged with possession of a pistol by a minor and possessing less than one ounce of marijuana.

Both are misdemeanor charges, according to jail records.

Mejorado was taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and was released on an $1,870 bond.

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