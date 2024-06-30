Dangerously hot conditions for Sunday, heat index values up to triple-digits, showers expected

ATLANTA — Sunday morning starts off hot and humid and gets warmer as the day progresses.

According to the Heat Advisory, the heat index values are up to 106 degrees in some parts of north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says Upson, Pike, Lamar, Spalding, Banks and Clark counties are some specific areas where the heat index will get into the 100s.

As the day progresses into the afternoon, many areas may feel triple-digit heat.

Temperatures will begin to cool off once the sun sets.

Things to know:

Heat index values up to 106

Be careful out in the heat.

A few scattered showers and storms expected in the afternoon.

Here are some heat safety tips from the National Weather Service.

