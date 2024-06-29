Heat advisory issued for parts of middle, east Georgia on Sunday

ATLANTA — A heat advisory has been issued for a large part of Georgia on Sunday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says a heat index in several middle and eastern Georgia counties will reach 106 degrees.

With the heat being so high, Nitz says you should limit your time outside and avoid strenuous activities during the afternoon on Sunday.

Because of the dangerous heat, you should hydrate and take plenty of breaks while you are outside.

Other things you can do to protect yourself include:

Wear lightweight or moisture-wicking clothing

Take frequent breaks

Drink plenty of water

Plan activities for early morning or the evening

Here are more heat safety tips from the National Weather Service.

