2 firefighters reported missing, believed to be headed to Tennessee

GEORGIA — A search is underway for two Georgia firefighters.

Missing People In America posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that two firefighters, Chandler Kuhbander and Raegan Anderson, are missing, along with their truck.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The two were reported missing on Tuesday and last seen in Midway Georgia.

MPIA said some family members last spoke to Kuhbander at 11:19 a.m. on Tuesday.

Both of their phones are off, but their last known location was Cosby, Tennessee, around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

MPIA labeled this missing alert as ‘urgent attention’ but did not specify why.

Missing People In America

TRENDING STORIES:

MPIA believes they are headed straight for the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area.

The car they are known to be in is a black, low-profile 2017 Ford Focus with Georgia license plates reading GEX655, and a firefighter logo on the plate.

If you have any information, please contact the Hinesville Police Department.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Red Roof Inn reaches settlement with sex trafficking survivors involved in federal case

©2024 Cox Media Group