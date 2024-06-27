2 firefighters reported missing, believed to be headed to Tennessee

GEORGIA — A search is underway for two Georgia firefighters.
Missing People In America posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that two firefighters, Chandler Kuhbander and Raegan Anderson, are missing, along with their truck.
The two were reported missing on Tuesday and last seen in Midway Georgia.
MPIA said some family members last spoke to Kuhbander at 11:19 a.m. on Tuesday.
Both of their phones are off, but their last known location was Cosby, Tennessee, around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
MPIA labeled this missing alert as ‘urgent attention’ but did not specify why.
MPIA believes they are headed straight for the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area.
The car they are known to be in is a black, low-profile 2017 Ford Focus with Georgia license plates reading GEX655, and a firefighter logo on the plate.
If you have any information, please contact the Hinesville Police Department.
