Manhunt underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Sheriff’s deputies in Clayton County is searching for a man they say is “armed and dangerous.”
Deputies say they are searching for an aggravated assault suspect in the area of Glenwoods Drive and Peachtree Drive.
They are telling everyone to avoid the area as they search for Ricky Kevin Chatman Jr.
Chatman is a suspect in an aggravated assault investigation, but investigators have not commented on what happened in that incident.
He is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches and approximately 135 pounds. He was last seen in a black shirt and grey pants and is wearing his hair in dreads.
If you see Chatman, do not approach him. Call 911 instead.
