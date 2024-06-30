Father of missing Gainesville girl: ‘My heart is broken in two’

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Saturday marks one month since Maria Gomez-Perez, 12, vanished from her Gainesville home.

Her father, Andres Gomez, spoke to Channel 2 Action News Reporter Courtney Francisco Saturday in hopes that his little girl might, somehow, hear his words.

He spoke in Spanish and said his heart is broken in two.

He said he sees her pink bicycle propped up on the porch every day. She would be riding it with neighborhood friends most nights.

He said he has been waiting for her day after day. Her entire family is missing her. Her friends are missing her, too.

Art Gallegos, Jr., is a leader in the Latino community in Hall County. He helped interpret for Gomez.

“We believe she is out there,” said Gallegos.

He said she immigrated to the U.S. from Guatemala to live with her father about five or six years ago. She was a student at Lyman Elementary School.

“This is a young girl missing that could be my daughter. It could be your daughter, your niece,” said Gallegos.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said investigators have followed possible sightings and leads in South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Texas, Illinois, and Maryland. Gallegos said family in Guatemala is searching, too.

“We are not losing faith. We are going to continue to seek for her, put her picture out there, until we have an answer,” said Gallegos.

Around Gainesville, you will notice her missing posters outside businesses, on billboards and banners. Traffic signs flash at popular intersections, asking for anyone with information to call deputies.

Last week, donors announced a $50,000 reward for her safe return. Deputies said that sparked dozens of tips, but none led to her location.

With Gallegos interpreting, her father said he wants his little girl to know they have a lot of support, and she should not lose hope.

“I feel like the community is helping me, I feel very encouraged,” Gomez said.

