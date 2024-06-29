4 dead in Coweta County in apparent early morning murder-sucide

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says four people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

Around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, Coweta County deputies responded to a home on Crabapple Court. The sheriff’s office said Coweta E-911 had received multiple calls for assistance from the area.

When deputies got to the house, they found two dead bodies in the driveway and another in the doorway of the home. A man ran inside the house and deputies heard a gunshot.

The Coweta County SWAT team was activated to respond to the scene and the residence was secured.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Inside they found a fourth dead person.

At this time, the CCSO Criminal Investigation Unit is on the scene and actively investigating the incident, but the sheriff’s office said it appears to have been a murder-suicide.

No names for the victims have been released at this time, pending the notification of the family of the deceased.

The sheriff’s office said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Channel 2 Action News has a reporter crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Troubled Dunwoody Walmart to close as company cuts its losses after rampant theft

©2024 Cox Media Group