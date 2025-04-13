Man ran into metro Atlanta lake to get away from traffic stop. Now, authorities searching the water

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway after a suspect ran from a traffic stop in Rockdale County early Sunday morning, officials said.
According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, game wardens were asked to assist the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office in the search for a suspect.
Officials said the suspect ran from a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. According to the DNR, deputies chased the suspect until he went into the lake in the Salem Lake community. That’s where officers lost sight of him.
The game wardens responded a short time later, and are currently utilizing side scan sonar to search the lake.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer was at the scene where multiple agencies could be seen helping with the investigation.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office for more information and is waiting to hear back.
