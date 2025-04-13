73-year-old GA woman wanted for identity fraud

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect who is wanted for identity fraud.

Monroe County deputies is looking for 73-year-old Roxie Elaine Watson.

According to the sheriff’s office, Watson is wanted in connection to an identity fraud case.

Deputies said her last known residence was on Houze Road in Crawford County.

Watson is five feet and two inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010 or Inv. Marc Mansfield at 478-994-7043 ext. 209.

