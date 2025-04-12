These Georgia billionaires are some of the richest people in the world, according to Forbes

ATLANTA — From sports teams to fast food to hardware, the Peach State is home to some folks with pretty deep pockets.

And while many of us might not quite be billionaires just yet, a handful of Georgians already are.

Forbes released its annual list of the world’s richest people earlier this week, with a total net worth between them all of $16.1 trillion.

The richest man in the world saw his worth skyrocket in the last year. Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk currently has a net worth of $342 billion, according to Forbes. Last year, he had a total of $195 billion, their data lists.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

But the richest Georgians are the children of Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy, who died in 2014. Bubba and Dan Cathy now run the fast food powerhouse together.

The brothers and their sister, Trudy Cathy White, each have a net worth of $11.4 billion, which is slightly higher than last year’s $11.2 billion.

Metro Atlanta-based Home Depot co-founder Arthur Blank has a current net worth of $9 billion, according to Forbes. Blank also owns the Atlanta Falcons and opened Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta - Arthur M. Blank Hospital in September.

His fellow Home Depot co-founder, Bernie Marcus, passed away in November.

TRENDING STORIES:

Next on the list is Gary Rollins and his family, with an estimated worth of $6.9 billion. He ran Georgia-based pest control company Rollins, Inc. with his bother, Randall, who died in 2020.

Rollins, Inc. is the biggest pest control company by revenue in North America, according to Forbes.

Jim Kennedy is the chairman emeritus of media and automotive company Cox Enterprises. He inherited his stake in the Cox Family-owned business based in Atlanta from his mother when she died in 2007. Kennedy’s current net worth is $6.6 billion.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Ben Chestnut founded the company that would become Mailchimp in Atlanta in 2001 as a side project. The Augusta native has a net worth of $5 billion.

The final Georgian billionaire is the founder of Spanx, Sara Blakely. The Atlanta-based shapewear company has led Blakely to a $1.1 billion net worth.

©2025 Cox Media Group