Miss Spelman College 2025 crowned in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A new Miss Spelman College has been crowned.

Taylor Mills, a junior at Spelman College, was selected from among six other contestants in the Miss Spellman pageant on Saturday.

The pageant was held at Spelman’s Sisters Chapel in Southwest Atlanta.

“I’m very grateful. I’m very honored. I did this not only for myself but for my institution, and I am excited to get to work and to showcase who we are as the number one HBCU,” Mills told Channel 2 Action News.

During her reign, Miss Spelman College serves as the school’s ambassador and must exemplify certain qualities like academic excellence, ethical leadership, and commitment to positive social change.

