The Masters: Rory McIlroy defeats Justin Rose in playoff for his green jacket, completes grand slam

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rory McIlroy is a Masters champion — finally — after one more perfect iron shot on a Sunday that no one who witnessed it will soon forget.

McIlroy hit a gap wedge from 126 yards to 4 feet on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff with Justin Rose, who hit his own fine approach to the par-4 18th. But Rose missed from 15 feet and McIlroy holed out for birdie and the long-awaited victory. He collapsed to the ground and let out a joyous roar before hugging his caddie, Harry Diamond.

McIlroy becomes the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam by winning all four of golf’s major championships. The last was Tiger Woods when he won the British Open at St. Andrews in 2000.

The 35-year-old McIlroy won his first Masters in his 17th attempt and became the first player since Arnold Palmer came up with the idea of a modern Grand Slam to finish it off by winning at Augusta National.

McIlroy had been trying for a decade for the Grand Slam and his fifth major title overall. His last was at the 2014 PGA Championship.

