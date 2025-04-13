Walton County deputy dies in off-duty traffic accident

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Dep. Jake Monk on Sunday. Officials said Monk died from injuries sustained in an off-duty traffic accident.

“Deputy Monk was not only a fine deputy but an equally good soldier who served his country with honor,” the WCSO said. “And in time, through the pain, you will find healing—not because you have forgotten, but because you have learned how to carry both love and loss together.”

Officials said Monk was the father of two children.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been released. Deputies Beyond the Badge, an organization that supports the employees of the WCSO, created a donation fund to help Monk’s family.

If you would like to contribute, click here. All donations will go directly to the family, according to the sheriff’s office.

Details about the accident were not released.

