Troubled Dunwoody Walmart to close as company cuts its losses after rampant theft

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The hustle and bustle at the Ashford Dunwoody Walmart is deceiving because in just two weeks, the store will be closing its doors.

“It’s really sad they have to close this store” said shopper Elizabeth Roman.

Many shoppers taking advantage of the 50 percent off sales after thieves continue to take advantage of their own steal of a deal to shoplift.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“They come from other areas and steal here,” said shopper Monica Buckley.

According to police records, Dunwoody Police have responded to more than 600 calls at the shopping center since 2023. In just the last 6 months there have been 355 calls for service, averaging at least two 911 calls a day.

TRENDING STORIES:

Records indicate the majority of those calls were for shoplifting and other related crimes.

“We had a group of people who would just walk in and grab large flat screens and walk out,” said Sgt. Michael Cheek.

For those who have been loyal and honest customers, some are disappointed that on-going crime is now robbing them of their neighborhood marketplace.

“This was the neighborhood store. I’m just upset,” said Buckley.

As Walmart cuts their losses, neighbors fear there will be nothing for the community to gain from the impact.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta company providing new way to find a home, grow your savings while renting

©2024 Cox Media Group