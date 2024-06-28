‘Black Jobs’; Black Voters in metro Atlanta react to Trump comment, Biden performance

ATLANTA — Black voters in Metro Atlanta are now reacting to Thursday’s presidential debate.

Some told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington they were offended when former President Donald Trump coined the term, “Black Jobs.”

“The millions of people that he has allowed to come in through the border. They are taking Black jobs now,” said Trump after the debate moderator asked President Joe Biden about Black employment.

The phrase, “Black Jobs” quickly trended on social media.

Many Black voters believed Trump was referring to low-income jobs when he said, “Black Jobs.”

“Very offensive to me, but Trump has shown us who he is, time and time again,” Georgia voter, Donnita Bellamy told Channel 2 Action News.

“I would like clarification on what that means because I have a Black job. I am a Black lawyer,” NAACP President, Gerald Griggs said.

But Biden’s debate performance was also a big topic.

Some called it concerning.

“Half-truths from one candidate and we heard another candidate stumble through and have difficulty answering questions,” said Griggs.

Bellamy said despite the debate her support will remain with Biden.

“I am all about substance. I am not about chaos and nonsense,” Bellamy explained.

“This is a job interview. No one is entitled to the position,” said Griggs.

Democratic political strategist, Tharon Johnson also weighed in.

“There’s a long campaign left, and we have 5 months to go in this election and anything can happen,” Johnson told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington on Friday.

