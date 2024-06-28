‘Falling on hard times is not a crime’; homeless population will not be fined, Atlanta mayor says

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s mayor says falling on hard times is not a crime.

So, Andre Dickens says the city will not be fining and locking people up for sleeping in homeless encampments. He made that statement after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled cities have the right to ban homeless encampments and arrest those who sleep outdoors in public places.

Channel 2 Action News reporter Tom Jones got reaction from a homeless encampment near the Fulton County Courthouse.

“Some people, they choose not to go to shelters,” James Robinson said.

Robinson says he is not homeless. He says he is displaced. Jones asked him what he thought about court’s decision that allows cities to ban homeless encampments.

“I’m saying if you’re going to remove them, put them somewhere. Cause some people do not have families. Some people have issues that they are dealing with,” he said.

There are homeless encampments in several locations around Atlanta. Like under the I-20 bridge at Pryor Street. Now, the high court say they can be fined and arrested for sleeping outdoors in public spaces.

Jawanza Brown says he is an advocate for the homeless. He says instead of fining and locking people up, cities should try and help lift them up.

“We need to fund resources for these people. We need to put these people in homes,” Brown said.

Mayor Dickens said falling on hard times is not a crime. He says since taking office the city has humanely relocated hundreds of individuals from encampments to places like the Ralph David House. He says they are now working their way back to self-sufficiency.

Robinson says that is the proper approach.

“If you’re gonna remove people at least find out their cause for being out here and address the root problem.”

Dickens says the city has shown that resources are better spent on initiatives like The Melody and The Ralph David House that provide families a safe place to call home. He says his administration has been focused on housing solutions for individuals experiencing homelessness since day one.

