Storm system brings possibility of severe weather Sunday

ATLANTA — An approaching storm system could have significant impacts on the metro Atlanta area and all of North Georgia on Sunday.

This weather system is coming in from the middle of the country where there have been deadly tornadoes and devastating flooding for the past few days.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez says the system will be in a weaker state when it comes to the metro area, but we could still experience severe weather.

When it arrives, we could experience damaging winds, brief tornadoes, and heavy rainfall.

It starts late Sunday morning in the northwest part of Georgia and in the mountains, then slowly moves south.

We’re expecting storms to hit the metro area around 1 p.m. and continue through the evening hours.

Rain will be with us all afternoon and into the evening.

Most areas will get between one to two inches of rain, with isolated areas getting up to three inches.

This could lead to flooding in those areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for all of North Georgia starting Sunday morning through Monday evening.

The storm threat will weaken overnight Sunday into Monday and rain will linger into part of Monday.

Sunday, expect a high of 80 degrees. Monday scattered showers linger through the early afternoon with a high of 64. Tuesday will be sunny and even cooler with a high of 61.

