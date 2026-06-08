Parents found dead in murder-suicide in Johns Creek home

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek police are investigating a murder-suicide that happened late Sunday night.
Officers responded to a home on North Hillbrook Trace where a child reported his parents had been fighting and then there was a shooting.
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Police found 43-year-old Martha Holladay and 52-year-old Richard Holladay dead inside the home.
Investigators believe at this time that Richard Holladay shot and killed his wife before killing himself. The couple’s children were not injured.
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