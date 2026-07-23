Apalachee school shooting: Suspected gunman expected to plead guilty Friday

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Colt Gray, the accused gunman in the Apalachee High School shooting that claimed four lives nearly two years ago, is scheduled for a non-negotiated plea and sentencing hearing on Friday.

Gray is expected to plead guilty, shifting the focus of the Barrow County court proceedings to the determination of his sentence.

The hearing marks a significant step for a community still healing since the shooting, which occurred almost two years ago.

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There is no negotiated plea deal in place for Gray, meaning his fate regarding punishment will be decided solely by the judge.

Layla Renee Contreras, whose sister and mother were at the school when the shooting happened, reflected on its profound impact.

“This shooting affected our community and it changed our world,” Contreras said.

Former DeKalb County District Attorney Robert James explained the legal implications of the case moving forward without a plea deal.

“There’s no issue about, you know, whether or not the deed was done or who did it, right? And that’s what you’re fighting about in most cases. In this case, what you are essentially fighting about is punishment,” James said.

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James noted that a minor found guilty of murder requires a life sentence. He emphasized that the primary question for the court will be whether Gray should ever be eligible for parole.

Attorneys for both sides are expected to present arguments regarding mitigating and aggravating factors to help the judge determine the severity of the punishment.

“Punishment is going to be severe. It’s only the level of severity that they’re going to argue about,” James stated.

Ultimately, the decision rests with the judge.

“Heavy is the head that wears the crown, right? Only the judge can make this decision,” James said.

The judge will decide whether Gray will have a chance at freedom again.

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