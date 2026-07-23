School bus driver, Santa Claus convicted of sex act with students on board

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A former Gwinnett County school bus driver has been convicted of performing a sex act on himself while students with special needs were on board.

Steven Edward Wilkins, 67, was found guilty of six counts of child molestation and four counts of public indecency. He was sentenced to 20 years with the first five to serve in prison.

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Back in 2023, Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson obtained arrest warrants that reveal Wilkins allegedly committed the crimes during dismissal at Suwanee Elementary School on four different days between January 30 to February 9.

Prosecutors say in Feb. 2023, a parent noticed Wilkins behaving suspiciously to school officials.

They say Wilkins pulled out a tablet and performed the act while waiting in the bus lane at Suwanee Elementary School with at least one student on the bus each time.

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Wilkins resigned later that month after being pulled from his bus route.

Prosecutors say he also worked as Santa Claus at an area church during the holidays.

Wilkins will also be required to register as a sex offender.

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