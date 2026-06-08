Active SWAT investigation blocks off Atlanta neighborhood

Atlanta police have blocked off a neighborhood for a SWAT investigation on Monday.

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter reports that SWAT officers have surrounded a home in Windsor Street in southwest Atlanta.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll bring you all the latest developments on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Police have established a large perimeter stretching from Garibaldi Street to Cooper Street along Ralph David Abernathy Blvd with multiple roads blocked off. A gas station inside the perimeter has also been shut down with crime scene tape preventing anyone from entering.

Police have not said what prompted the SWAT call, but it remains an active scene.

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