DeKalb County child molestation suspect hundreds of miles away

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County molestation suspect is in custody after fugitive investigators found him in Alabama.

Robert Junior was arrested in Toney, Alabama on Thursday in connection to a child molestation investigation in DeKalb County.

Details of what led up to his charges have not been released.

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Toney, Alabama is more than 200 miles from DeKalb County.

“Our deputies work tirelessly to track down individuals who attempt to avoid prosecution,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox. “No matter where a fugitive goes, we will continue working with our law enforcement partners to bring them back to DeKalb County to face the charges against them.”

According to jail records, Junior remains in the Madison County Jail in Alabama, but will be extradited to DeKalb County.

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