11-month-old, mom inside DeKalb home when someone opens fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County family is searching for answers after someone fired multiple rounds into their Stonecrest townhome while a mother and her 11-month-old daughter were inside.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning on Fields Drive. No one was injured, but the gunfire damaged the family’s home, vehicle and belongings.

Homeowner Hamiel Jefferson said he was working an overnight shift when his wife called to tell him someone had opened fire on their home.

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“My main thing was to make sure I could protect them,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln he rushed home and realized how close his family had come to being hurt.

“I just imagine if she was standing up, she would have got hit,” he said.

According to Jefferson, the shooter fired at least five rounds. One bullet shattered the rear window of the family’s car, three struck the front of the townhome and another pierced a window.

Jefferson also showed where a bullet traveled through his television before lodging in an interior wall.

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“I’m very thankful,” Jefferson said. “I really don’t care about everything else as long as they’re safe.”

DeKalb County police confirmed they are investigating the shooting. Authorities said no injuries were reported.

Jefferson said his home’s surveillance cameras did not capture the gunfire itself, but they did record the suspected shooters leaving the area. He hopes Flock safety cameras installed in the neighborhood will help investigators identify those responsible.

“I’m hoping that they could find something soon,” Jefferson said.

Police have not announced any arrests or identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department.

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