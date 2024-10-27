Trio will spend life in prison after rape of woman at gunpoint in Gwinnett County apartments

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Three men will spend the rest of their lives in prison after a Gwinnett County jury found them guilty of raping a woman and robbing her and her boyfriend.

Elijah Nil Curney, 20, Daquain R. Livingston, 21, and Dashawn Andrettie Harris, 18, were each found guilty of rape, aggravated sodomy, and armed robbery for the attack that took place on July 21, 2021, at The Falls apartment complex in Duluth.

The three men and a previously convicted suspect ran into the couple in the apartment complex parking lot where their two vehicles were parked side by side.

They held the boyfriend at gunpoint and forced him to watch as they assaulted his girlfriend.

At some point, one of the suspects threatened to “blow her brains out” if the woman in any way retaliated during the assault. After the attack, the suspects took items from both victims’ cars and walked away, as the victims ran away in different directions. Both called the police.

“We are pleased that the Court rendered a very strict sentence for the defendants,” said District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson. “The victim is a heroic survivor of the defendants’ heinous crimes. We pray that this sentencing will aid in her journey toward healing.”

