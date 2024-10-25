‘It’s been a tough situation’: Father of missing 20-year-old Conyers woman pleads for help

CONYERS, Ga. — The daughter of a missing Conyers woman says he fears his daughter, Chloe Cooper, might be in danger.

Chloe Cooper disappeared on Oct. 21 and hasn’t been heard from since.

Corey Cooper told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington he fears his daughter might be in danger.

Cooper’s parents said Chloe Cooper left their home and got into a white sedan, that they assumed was an Uber.

They said she told them she was headed to Southeast Atlanta to see a movie and had not seen nor heard from their daughter since.

Friday, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office released an update that said as of Thursday at 2:15 p.m., they had identified Chloe Cooper’s location.

But in a Facebook post, Cooper’s Father begged people to keep searching for her daughter.

“Chloe has not been found yet,” Corey Cooper said in the post. “So please, repost this video that she still hasn’t been found.”

Cooper said while investigators possibly know Chloe’s location, they have not made contact with his daughter.

“It’s been very scary, it’s been a tough situation, a rollercoaster of emotions,” Cooper told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington on Friday.

In a statement, a spokesperson with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office wrote:

“As an agency that is always willing to cooperate with the Media, RCSO intends to release any details that will not jeopardize the case. RCSO did receive information as to the potential whereabouts of Chloe Cooper. However, this is an active and ongoing investigation. RCSO will be willing to provide additional information via press release at a later time. We are working with multiple agencies to ensure the safety of Chloe.”

Washington asked Corey Cooper if he had a message for his daughter.

“Chloe, we love you. Give us a call. Let us know that you are okay, please. We love you,” Cooper said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Chloe Cooper is urged to call the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.





