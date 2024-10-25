Murder in the mountains: 7 arrested after 19-year-old girl found shot to death inside car in Ellijay

ELLIJAY, Ga. — Sheriff’s investigators have arrested three teenage girls, a teenage boy, and a 21-year-old man tied to the killing of a 19-year-old girl who was found shot to death inside her car in late September.

Deputies told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that it all began on Sept. 19 when they found Mallory Warden, 19, in a car with a gunshot wound on South Main Street in Ellijay.

Investigators learned she had been shot at another location.

They say the shooting was part of a group committing and planning to commit armed robberies between Ellijay and Jasper.

A total of seven people have been arrested in this case.

People who live in Ellijay told Jones that this is too much for their small community.

“We’re not used to it here. And that’s not what we’re looking for. That’s why we move out here. And everybody takes care of their places as you can see. And it’s just not something that we expect,” Elaine Najjar said.

The sheriff said the investigation continues into the shooting and there could be more arrests.

