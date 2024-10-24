3 more charged in connection to death of 19-year-old girl found shot in car in north Georgia

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A sheriff’s office has announced the arrest of three more suspects in connection to a teen girl shot and killed last month.

Gilmer County deputies arrested Aspen Leigh Cagle, 15, of Ball Ground, Madison Alina Grace Perez,19, of Elijay, and Elizabeth ‘Rylie’ Sue Henson,17, of Ball Ground, in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Mallory Lyric Warden.

On Sept. 19, deputies say someone called 911 about a shooting on South Main Street in Ellijay just before 11 p.m.

Deputies and first responders found Warden inside a car with a gunshot wound and rushed her to the hospital. She died from her injuries.

Investigators learned the shooting happened several miles away on Talona Road in Gilmer County.

Four people have already been arrested and charged with felony murder: 21-year-old Gray Anthony McClure, 17-year-old Robert Gabriel Shoilekov, 18-year-old Davonnte Lavon Brehorn and 19-year-old Anthony Jared Inestruza Whisnant.

Cagle is charged with felony murder and felony robbery, Perez is charged with felony murder, and Henson is charged with felony robbery.

“These charges stem from this entire group conspiring to commit and committing a series of armed robberies between Ellijay and Jasper,” Sheriff Stacy Nicholson said. Unfortunately, Mallory Warden was killed during one of these planned robberies.”

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is not over, and expects more arrests.

“We intend to charge everyone involved in this case, whether they were physically there or merely helped plan to send a message that if you help someone commit a crime in any way, you will go to jail,” Nicholson said.

