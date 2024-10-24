17-year-old driver ‘running late for work’ caught speeding along busy Duluth road

DULUTH, Ga. — Duluth police said, if you’re running late for work, speeding isn’t the answer. A teen driver found out the hard way.

Recently, Duluth police stopped a driver on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard for speeding.

The officer’s radar showed the driver going 85 mph on the road.

According to county officials, the speed limit on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth is 45 miles per hour.

The reason for the lead foot: the driver said they were running late for work.

DPD said the driver, whose identity was not released, was issued a hefty ticket.

“Slow down, folks. Your boss will understand,” the department said.

