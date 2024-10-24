Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the Georgia winner purchased their ticket

BUFORD, Ga. — Georgia Lottery officials have revealed where the winning Powerball jackpot ticket was purchased.

The ticket was purchased at Quick Mart on 2155 Buford Dam Road, a short distance from Lake Lanier.

The winning numbers were 2, 15, 27, 29, 39 with a Powerball of 20.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lottery officials have not identified the winner. In Georgia, the winner does not have to identify themselves if they win prizes of $250,000 or more.

The jackpot amount was estimated at $478.2 million before taxes. The cash option is $230.5 million after taxes.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Georgia Lottery: Powerball winning ticket for $478.2 million jackpot sold in metro Atlanta

©2024 Cox Media Group