Georgia leaders say people who aren’t U.S. citizens have tried to vote in several counties

ATLANTA — Georgia election leaders say they have found people who are not U.S. citizens who are trying to vote in several counties.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Sophia Choi learned they were caught using new technology and more accurate data.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says Georgia is leading the efforts to guard against voter fraud with the Electronic Registration Information Center, also known as the ERIC system.

“I believe every state should be a member of ERIC. I wish all 50 states were. It would allow for all to have cleaner, accurate up to date voter lists,” Raffensperger said.

ERIC uses four data sources to look for people who are voting illegally. The system is run by state election officials from around the country, but some states have rejected using it.

Raffensperger says those states were misled and misinformed by conspiracy theories.

He says they have already caught 20 people who were on voter rolls who are not U.S. citizens in Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Clayton, Henry and Bibb counties.

“Utilitzing records from county courts, the ga department of driver services, the u-s citizenship and immigration services, we were able to conclusively find 20 non citizens who are on the voter rolls,” Raffensperger said.

He wants those 20 people charged and held accountable, but it will be up to prosecutors to determine if they will face charges.

In the future, Raffensperger has promised yearly citizen audits to keep the voter rolls accurate.

