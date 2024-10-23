2 million Georgians hit the polls to cast their votes early

ATLANTA — Millions of Georgians have now visited the voting booth and cast their ballots.
According to data from the Georgia Secretary of State’s website, 2,053,000 people have voted as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
After just over a week of early voting, 28.5% of registered voters in Georgia have cast their ballots.
For comparison, by this time during the early voting period of the 2020 presidential election, only 1.01 million people had voted, according to data from the Secretary of State’s office.
RELATED STORIES:
- AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Georgia on Election Day
- More Republicans are voting early, helping break records. Nearly 19 million ballots cast so far
- Early Voting 2024: Georgia, you just broke another voting record this weekend
- More than 1 million people have voted in Georgia so far
Georgia has been shattering early voting records, including the highest voter turnout on the first day of early voting.
You can see the most up to date numbers on election turnout by clicking here.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group