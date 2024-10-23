2 million Georgians hit the polls to cast their votes early

ATLANTA — Millions of Georgians have now visited the voting booth and cast their ballots.

According to data from the Georgia Secretary of State’s website, 2,053,000 people have voted as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After just over a week of early voting, 28.5% of registered voters in Georgia have cast their ballots.

For comparison, by this time during the early voting period of the 2020 presidential election, only 1.01 million people had voted, according to data from the Secretary of State’s office.

Early voting turnout in Georgia 2020 vs. 2024 Based on Georgia Secretary of State's Office data (WSB-TV)

RELATED STORIES:

Georgia has been shattering early voting records, including the highest voter turnout on the first day of early voting.

You can see the most up to date numbers on election turnout by clicking here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group