Rapper Yak Gotti says he feels ‘reborn’ as he leaves Fulton County Jail months after YSL acquittal

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Yak Gotti is now a free man, months after being found not guilty in the YSL RICO gang case.

Gotti, whose real name is Deamonte Kendrick, walked out of the Fulton County Jail just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

“I feel like I’m reborn. Feel like we’ve been through a lot in the last three years, two years,” Gotti said.

Gotti was acquitted on all charges related to the YSL case four months ago but remained in jail after his acquittal because he was facing more charges that he racked up while fighting with other inmates.

He eventually took a plea deal, admitting he assaulted a fellow inmate. The state also dropped two other charges.

The young man has been in the Guantanamo of America for the last three years, so we’re happy to resolve all of his cases,” Gotti’s attorney Bruce Harvey said. “To keep him incarcerated is both time, expense for everybody involved, including his family. He has a 10-year-old daughter he can’t wait to see again.”

Gotti said he appreciates everyone who supported him over the last couple of years.

“It’s just another chance of life, and I promise I won’t let the people (who) support me down,” Gotti said.

Gotti said he plans on spending time with his family and getting back to work on his music.

