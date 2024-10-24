‘I love animals’; Riverdale man responds to exotic animal trade accusations

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Riverdale man denies taking any part in an illegal animal trade operation.

The Department of Natural Resources, Clayton County Animal Control and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office raided JaeQuan Smith-Dever’s home Oct. 17.

Investigators seized 13 dogs, two Black & White Tegus, one Ring-Tailed Lemur, one Alligator, one Timber Rattlesnake, one Western Hog-Nosed Snake and one Ball Python.

They said Georgia law requires permits for six of the animals.

Deputies said game wardens contacted the sheriff’s office for help last week, and SWAT surrounded the neighborhood home near State Route 314.

“It was a slow and methodical operation that took place,” said Maj. John Norrod. “A drone was deployed to fly through the front door and then through the residence to make sure there was none of these wild animals on the loose before the SWAT team entered.”

He said all the animals were in cages throughout the home.

He said permits are necessary to protect the local ecosystem. Smith-Devers argued he was doing that by rescuing the animals.

“People call me instead of letting the animals into the wild. So, I am actually doing a favor,” said Smith-Devers.

He called the raid unnecessary.

He said DNR could have contacted him or knocked on his door and informed him of the license requirements, and he would have gone through the legal process.

“Even if they would have said we want to temporarily take in these animals while you go through the process,” said Smith-Devers.

He said hearing descriptions of an illegal animal trade are offensive.

The sheriff’s office posted an advisory Wednesday that said Lemurs are endangered, thousands are taken from the wild every year and keeping them is harmful to the animal and the owner.

“One thing I know for sure, I got that Lemur out of a bad situation, and it was actually in a great situation living with me, being provided for properly,” argued Smith-Devers. “I actually had plans to take the Lemur to the zoo eventually in regard to it living with other Lemurs and stuff like that. I was not holding it for simply pet reasons.”

He said he rescued the Tegus on two separate occasions and pointed out Georgia law regulating the lizards changed in the past two years.

“It is a hurtful feeling that people just judge, judge, judge,” said Smith-Devers.

He said he aspires to open a rescue or pet shop in the future and plans to go through the proper permit process to continue his work in the future.

“I love animals. I am willing to make any corrections that I have to in regard to me doing what I love to do.

Deputies said his family members were permitted to take some of the dogs back. Clayton County Animal Control seized the larger ones. The Department of Natural Resources took possession of the wild animals.

Clayton County ordinances limit households to a maximum of five animals.

Smith-Devers said he will be hiring an attorney to help him argue his case in court. He faces six counts of Possession of Wild Animals Without a Permit, four counts of Possession of Tools during the Commission of a Crime and Possession of Marijuana Over an Ounce.

Deputies said they first booked him into jail for the marijuana charge on Oct. 16. Then, DNR obtained warrants for the animals the following day. Smith-Devers bonded out of jail Oct. 20.

