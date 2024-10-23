‘I can do better’: Georgia rapper apologizes to community following drug, gang arrests

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia rapper Quando Rondo has taken to social media to apologize to the community over the legal issues he has been part of over the last couple of years.

“I know I haven’t always made the best choices and I take responsibility for that. I’ve had ups and downs, but I know I can do better – not just for myself, but for the community that has supported me,” Rondo wrote.

In August, the Savannah rapper, whose real name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, pleaded guilty to federal gang and drug charges.

In February he was also charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving while out on bond.

“Savannah deserves more from me, and I’m working hard to be a better person,” Rondo said. “I want to be a positive role model for the young people growing up in this city. I want them to see that no matter where you start, it’s possible to do better and rise above the struggles.”

Rondo will be sentenced later this year, but his plea agreement lists his maximum sentence as five years in prison, at least two years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and restitution.





