Georgia rapper pleads guilty to federal gang, drug charges; asked for gun at movie theater

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia rapper Quando Rondo has taken a plea deal more than a year after he was named in a 49-count indictment on federal gang and drug charges.

Prosecutors and lawyers for the 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, filed the plea agreement in the Southern District of Georgia in Savannah on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Bowman was charged with violating the street gang terrorism and prevention act, two counts of conspiracy to violate the Georgia controlled substance act and illegal use of a communication facility.

According to the indictment, Bowman is part of the Rollin’ 60′s gang and is accused of making members of the gang provide him with guns and setting up a marijuana sale in Macon before going there to buy it.

The plea agreement says members of a rival gang showed up to the movie theater Bowman was at with his daughter, so he called another gang member to come to the theater with a gun.

RELATED STORIES:

After being released on bond, Bowman was previously barred from driving. The Chatham County District Attorney’s office also wanted to ban him from the county, saying he lives in Midway, Georgia in nearby Liberty County and had no reason to be in Chatham County.

Bowman will be sentenced later this year, but the plea agreement lists his maximum sentence as five years in prison, at least two years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and restitution.

The rapper still faces state charges in Chatham County. Earlier this year, a Chatham County Superior Court judge put that case on hold while the federal proceedings moved through the court. There is no timeline for when that case will resume.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group