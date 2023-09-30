District Attorney seeks to ban Georgia rapper from county, court document says

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia district attorney filed a motion Friday to ban a rapper from their county until he goes to trial.

According to the motion filed by the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office, the state says that 24-year-old Tyquian Bowman, also known as Quando Rondo, should be prohibited from entering the county as part of his bond conditions.

“Based upon information and belief, the defendant has been the target of a recent shooting, which fits a pattern, and his presence poses a danger to the citizens of Chatham County,” the filing stated.

Bowman was indicted in June for violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, two counts of conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, and illegally using a communication facility.

According to an indictment, Bowan is part of the Rollin’ 60′s gang and is accused of making gang members provide him with guns and setting up a marijuana sale in Macon before going there to buy it.

He is also accused of buying hydrocodone pills separately in Savannah.

According to the indictment, other gang members trafficked more than four grams of cocaine, about 20 grams of M30 pills, hydrocodone pills, and 28 grams of fentanyl. Some used jail phones to schedule drug sales. Others sold drugs out of a house located at 1301 E. 39th Street.

“These incidents show that there are individuals or groups of individuals that are actively seeking to harm the defendant,” the filing said. “The assailants have time and again indicated that they have no respect for the lives of other humans, including members of the Chatham County Community.”

Officials said in the filing that Bowman could enter the county only for court appearances, meeting with his attorneys and receiving medical treatment.

The filing added that Bowman lives in Midway and has no reason to enter Chatham County.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper’s singles “I Remember” and “ABG” led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, “QPac,” in 2020. His follow-up album, “Recovery,” came out in March.

