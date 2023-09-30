RED ALERT: Crash involving 10 vehicles shuts down I-285, leaves multiple people injured, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have shut down part of Interstate 285 following a severe crash.

DeKalb County police told Triple Team Traffic that the crash occurred just before 4 a.m. Saturday on I-285 EB at I-675.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police confirmed the collision involved at least 10 cars and injured multiple people.

🚨 RED ALERT DeKalb: I-285/eb (Outer Loop) shut down at I-675 (Exit 52), bad crash. Delays. Take Moreland Ave. or I-75/85/nb up to I-20/eb. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/BTw9F0cXsN — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) September 30, 2023

TRENDING STORIES:

The number of victims and their conditions have not been released.

It is unclear how long the interstate will be shut down.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia Head Start program braces for possible government shutdown

©2023 Cox Media Group