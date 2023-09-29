Bail bondsman takes plea deal in former Pres. Donald Trump’s election interference case

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of 18 people indicted alongside former President Donald Trump in a 2020 election interference case has taken a plea deal.

Channel 2 Action News was in the courtroom when Scott Graham Hall, an Atlanta-area bail bondsman, pleaded guilty on Friday afternoon.

Hall was allegedly involved in commandeering voting information that was the property of Dominion Voting Systems from Coffee County. Hall’s bond was set at $10,000, according to an agreement with the DA’s office.

Judge Scott McAfee sentenced Hall to five years of probation, a $5,000 fine and 200 hours of community service.

He is charged with violation of the Georgia RICO Act, two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy and conspiracy to defraud the state.

Hall was also the first of the 19 co-defendants to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail.

Those indicted include former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Cheseboro, Jenna Ellis, Ray Smith, David Shafer, Sidney Powell, Cathy Latham and more.

Chesebro and Powell have had their cases severed from the other defendants and are set to begin trial in October.

Former President Trump announced on Thursday that he would not be seeking a federal trial and believes he will receive a fair trial in Fulton County.

