Former Pres. Donald Trump says he won’t try moving Fulton County trial to federal court

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former President Donald Trump will stand trial in Fulton County.

He previously advised the Fulton County Superior Court that he may file a motion seeking to move the trial to federal court. His attorneys have now filed a document saying he will not seek to move the trial.

The new court filing says the former president has confidence he will receive a fair trial in Fulton County.

“This decision is based on his well-founded confidence that this Honorable Court intends to fully and completely protect his constitutional right to a fair trial and guarantee him due process of law throughout the prosecution of his case in the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia,” it reads.

Several of the 18 other defendants indicted in the Georgia election interference investigation have already filed to have their cases removed to federal court, but many believe that Trump would be one of the few who has a real chance of having his case moved.

Two defendants, Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, have had their cases severed from the other defendants, including Trump.

Shortly after the indictment was handed up, Georgia State University law professor Clark Cunningham told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that he fully expected Trump to seek a federal trial instead of a local one.

“As a former president, because the acts for which he would be prosecuted took place while he was still president, federal law would allow him to ask for his trial to be moved to federal court, called removal,” Cunningham said.

Read the full filing below.

